REBusinessOnline

Impact Developers Completes 238-Unit Hermosa Village Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Hermosa-Village-Apartments-Leander

Hermosa Village Apartments in Leander totals 238 units.

LEANDER, TEXAS — Austin-based Impact Developers has completed Hermosa Village Apartments, a 238-unit multifamily community located in the northern Austin metro of Leander. Designed by Humphreys & Partners and built by Cadence McShane Construction, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 684 to 1,450 square feet. Units are furnished with custom European cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor game space and a dog park.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  