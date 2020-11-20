Impact Developers Completes 238-Unit Hermosa Village Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Hermosa Village Apartments in Leander totals 238 units.

LEANDER, TEXAS — Austin-based Impact Developers has completed Hermosa Village Apartments, a 238-unit multifamily community located in the northern Austin metro of Leander. Designed by Humphreys & Partners and built by Cadence McShane Construction, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 684 to 1,450 square feet. Units are furnished with custom European cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor game space and a dog park.