Impact Networking Signs 16,000 SF Office Lease at Midway’s East River Development in Houston

HOUSTON — Impact Networking, an Illinois-based provider of cloud-based cybersecurity and marketing services, has signed a 16,000-square-foot office lease at East River, a 150-acre mixed-use development in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. Locally based developer Midway is underway on vertical construction of the first phase of East River, which includes office, retail and restaurant space. A timeline for Impact Networking’s move-in was not disclosed. Midway also recently announced an initial slate of retail and restaurant tenants that have committed to East River.