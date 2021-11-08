REBusinessOnline

Impact Networking Signs 16,000 SF Office Lease at Midway’s East River Development in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas, Uncategorized

HOUSTON — Impact Networking, an Illinois-based provider of cloud-based cybersecurity and marketing services, has signed a 16,000-square-foot office lease at East River, a 150-acre mixed-use development in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. Locally based developer Midway is underway on vertical construction of the first phase of East River, which includes office, retail and restaurant space. A timeline for Impact Networking’s move-in was not disclosed. Midway also recently announced an initial slate of retail and restaurant tenants that have committed to East River.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  