IMPACT Strategies Begins Construction of 20,000 SF Outpatient Clinic in Godfrey, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

This rendering shows plans for the new center for BJC HealthCare.

GODFREY, ILL. — IMPACT Strategies has begun construction of the new BJC Outpatient Center in Godfrey, about 30 miles north of St. Louis. The 20,000-square-foot outpatient clinic marks IMPACT’s eighth project for BJC HealthCare. St. Louis-based SCOUT Capital Group is the developer and Archimages Architects is the project architect. Midwest BankCentre provided funding. Completion is slated for summer 2023.