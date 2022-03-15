REBusinessOnline

IMPACT Strategies Begins Renovations at World Wide Technology Raceway Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The motorsport racing facility is undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation plan leading up to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series this summer.

MADISON, ILL. — Design-build firm IMPACT Strategies has begun interior and exterior renovations of the Oval Tower Suites at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, about nine miles northeast of St. Louis. The project includes improvements to the private viewing area, including the rooftop space and 28 private suites. The motorsport racing facility is undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation plan leading up to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series on June 5.

