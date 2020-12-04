REBusinessOnline

IMPACT Strategies Breaks Ground on 128-Unit Luxury Apartment Development in St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The $25 million project, 2200 LaSalle at Lafayette Square, is a redevelopment of a 12-acre industrial site.

ST. LOUIS — IMPACT Strategies has broken ground on 2200 LaSalle at Lafayette Square, a 128-unit luxury apartment development in the historic Lafayette Square district of St. Louis. The $25 million project is a redevelopment of a 12-acre industrial site. Cornerstone Development and Chouteau Avenue Partners are the developers while HOK Architects is the project architect. The five-story property will include a two-story parking structure. An amenity deck level will include a private bar, clubroom and fitness area, as well as an outdoor space with a pavilion, fire pit, grilling station and pool. Completion is slated for mid-2022.

