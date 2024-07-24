Wednesday, July 24, 2024
An existing sales building will be demolished to make way for a new 11,700-square-foot property.
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriRetail

IMPACT Strategies Breaks Ground on Pre-Owned Car Dealership for Clement in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. CHARLES, MO. — IMPACT Strategies Inc. has broken ground on a new pre-owned car dealership for Clement Auto Group in St. Charles, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Clement will be able to stay operational throughout the project. IMPACT will manage the demolition of the existing sales building and construction of a new building at 3621 Veterans Memorial Parkway off I-70. The project consists of an 11,700-square-foot building featuring a showroom, celebration bay, service drive and new sales lot. Completion is slated for spring 2025. Clement maintains four new car dealerships and two pre-owned dealerships in metro St. Louis.

