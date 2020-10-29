REBusinessOnline

IMPACT Strategies Builds $40M Luxury Apartment Development in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Altair at the Heights includes 187 units.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. — IMPACT Strategies has completed construction of Altair at the Heights, a $40 million luxury apartment development in Richmond Heights, a suburb of St. Louis. ILI Communities was the developer, Fugleberg Koch served as architect and Civil Design Inc. was the engineer. The 187-unit, four-story project now fills the site of the former AB Green Middle School. The development includes 3,300 square feet of retail space. Among the amenities are a clubhouse, pool, courtyard, fitness center and pet washing station. Monthly rents start at $1,235 for one-bedroom units. Residents can now receive two months of free rent by signing a 14-month lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  