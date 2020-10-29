IMPACT Strategies Builds $40M Luxury Apartment Development in Suburban St. Louis

Altair at the Heights includes 187 units.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. — IMPACT Strategies has completed construction of Altair at the Heights, a $40 million luxury apartment development in Richmond Heights, a suburb of St. Louis. ILI Communities was the developer, Fugleberg Koch served as architect and Civil Design Inc. was the engineer. The 187-unit, four-story project now fills the site of the former AB Green Middle School. The development includes 3,300 square feet of retail space. Among the amenities are a clubhouse, pool, courtyard, fitness center and pet washing station. Monthly rents start at $1,235 for one-bedroom units. Residents can now receive two months of free rent by signing a 14-month lease.