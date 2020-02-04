REBusinessOnline

IMPACT Strategies Completes 70,000 SF Cancer Center in Shiloh, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

The facility is located on Memorial Hospital East’s Shiloh campus.

SHILOH, ILL. — IMPACT Strategies has completed construction of the new Siteman Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital East’s Shiloh campus. The building adds 70,000 square feet of treatment facilities and office space to the campus, which is situated about 20 miles east of St. Louis. Siteman Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer care center in the region. The facility houses labs, a pharmacy, medical oncology infusion clinics and radiation oncology clinics. Archimages Architecture, David Mason & Associates Structural Engineering and IMEG Corp. Engineering made up the project team.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020