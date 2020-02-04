IMPACT Strategies Completes 70,000 SF Cancer Center in Shiloh, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

The facility is located on Memorial Hospital East’s Shiloh campus.

SHILOH, ILL. — IMPACT Strategies has completed construction of the new Siteman Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital East’s Shiloh campus. The building adds 70,000 square feet of treatment facilities and office space to the campus, which is situated about 20 miles east of St. Louis. Siteman Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer care center in the region. The facility houses labs, a pharmacy, medical oncology infusion clinics and radiation oncology clinics. Archimages Architecture, David Mason & Associates Structural Engineering and IMEG Corp. Engineering made up the project team.