IMPACT Strategies Completes Construction of Three-Story Medical Office Building in O’Fallon, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

Known as 50 West Office Building, the property spans 36,000 square feet of Class A space.

O’FALLON, ILL. — IMPACT Strategies has completed construction of the 50 West Office Building in O’Fallon, about 18 miles east of St. Louis. The three-story building, located near the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital campus, will house the practice of Dr. Joshua Wilson of Advanced Vision Care as well as SSM Physical Therapy. TR,i Architects designed the 36,000-square-foot property. Construction took less than 12 months.

