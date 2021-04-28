REBusinessOnline

IMPACT Strategies Completes Two Cannabis Dispensary Buildouts for Proper Brands in Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Proper Brands has opened two new facilities within existing retail buildings.

SOUTH COUNTY AND WARRINGTON, MO. — IMPACT Strategies has completed two new cannabis dispensary buildouts for Proper Brands in Missouri. Both projects involved the repositioning of existing retail buildings located in South County and Warrington. Both store locations feature specialized security measures and vaults. The interiors feature black and white design with light wood accents and midcentury modern furniture. IMPACT worked with Eddy Design Group and Case Engineering. Proper Brands is a medical marijuana company in the state of Missouri.

