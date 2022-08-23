REBusinessOnline

IMPACT Strategies to Convert Former Bank Building into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Completion of the $1 million, 2,500-square-foot project is slated for November.

BRIDGETON, MO. — IMPACT Strategies is beginning work this month on a project to convert a former Bank of America branch building into a medical marijuana dispensary for Proper Cannabis in Bridgeton, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. The 2,500-square-foot project will include renovations to both the building’s interior and exterior. The building marks the third location that IMPACT has built for Proper Brands. The $1 million project is slated for completion in November. Proper Brands also operates locations in Crestwood, Warrenton and South County, Mo.

