Imperfect Foods Expands Cold Storage Lease by 45,000 SF in Northlake, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The company now occupies 106,000 square feet at Bridge Point Northlake.

NORTHLAKE, ILL. — Imperfect Foods has signed a long-term lease to expand its cold storage operations at Bridge Point Northlake by 45,000 square feet. Formerly known as Imperfect Produce, the company now occupies a total of 106,000 square feet at the cold storage facility in Northlake, about 17 miles west of Chicago. Imperfect Foods says the expansion was in effort to meet the exponential increase in demand for delivered food and household products brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bridge Development Partners and PGIM Real Estate are the landlords. Jason Lev and John Suerth of CBRE brokered the lease transaction on behalf of both parties. Bridge Point Northlake totals 480,464 square feet of cold storage freezer and cooler space, of which 39,000 square feet remains available for lease.

