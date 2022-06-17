Imperial Dade Opens 221,000 SF Logistics Hub in Loxley, Alabama
LOXLEY, ALA. — Imperial Dade, a food packaging and janitorial supplies distributor based in Jersey City, N.J., has opened a new logistics hub in Loxley, a city in Alabama’s Baldwin County situated along I-10. The $20 million warehouse and office facility will support the company’s growing customer base in the Gulf Coast and create 55 new jobs. The Class A facility is situated on 29 acres and features a concrete tilt-wall construction. Zach Plevritis and Mary Mozejko led Imperial Dade’s integration team internally and worked with city and county officials for the project.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.