Imperial Dade Opens 221,000 SF Logistics Hub in Loxley, Alabama

LOXLEY, ALA. — Imperial Dade, a food packaging and janitorial supplies distributor based in Jersey City, N.J., has opened a new logistics hub in Loxley, a city in Alabama’s Baldwin County situated along I-10. The $20 million warehouse and office facility will support the company’s growing customer base in the Gulf Coast and create 55 new jobs. The Class A facility is situated on 29 acres and features a concrete tilt-wall construction. Zach Plevritis and Mary Mozejko led Imperial Dade’s integration team internally and worked with city and county officials for the project.