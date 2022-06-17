REBusinessOnline

Imperial Dade Opens 221,000 SF Logistics Hub in Loxley, Alabama

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Southeast

LOXLEY, ALA. — Imperial Dade, a food packaging and janitorial supplies distributor based in Jersey City, N.J., has opened a new logistics hub in Loxley, a city in Alabama’s Baldwin County situated along I-10. The $20 million warehouse and office facility will support the company’s growing customer base in the Gulf Coast and create 55 new jobs. The Class A facility is situated on 29 acres and features a concrete tilt-wall construction. Zach Plevritis and Mary Mozejko led Imperial Dade’s integration team internally and worked with city and county officials for the project.

