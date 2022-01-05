Imperium Blue Purchases Chateau, Zalanta Retail Centers in South Lake Tahoe for $33M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Chateau and Zalanta retail centers in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., offer a combined total of 50,000 square feet of retail space.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Florida-based Imperium Blue has acquired the Chateau and Zalanta retail centers in South Lake Tahoe for $33 million. Ready Capital sold the assets, which total 50,000 square feet of retail space.

Tony Wood of KW Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, while Scott Campbell of SRS National Let Lease Group represented the buyer in the deal.

The properties are part of a larger 20-acre development project that includes 400 residential condominiums and 100,000 square feet of retail space.