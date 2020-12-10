Imprint, Batson-Cook Break Ground on Active Adult Community in New Braunfels, Texas

Larkspur at Creekside in New Braunfels is expected to be complete in early 2022.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — A partnership between California-based Imprint Property Group and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. has broken ground on Larkspur at Creekside, an active adult community in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The project is being developed within New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, a 400-acre master-planned community, and will consist of 152 units and 32 cottages for adults age 55 and over. HEDK Architects is the architect for the project, and Godfrey Construction Co. is the general contractor. Completion is scheduled for early 2022.