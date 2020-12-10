REBusinessOnline

Imprint, Batson-Cook Break Ground on Active Adult Community in New Braunfels, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Larkspur-at-Creekside-New-Braunfels

Larkspur at Creekside in New Braunfels is expected to be complete in early 2022.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — A partnership between California-based Imprint Property Group and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. has broken ground on Larkspur at Creekside, an active adult community in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The project is being developed within New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, a 400-acre master-planned community, and will consist of 152 units and 32 cottages for adults age 55 and over. HEDK Architects is the architect for the project, and Godfrey Construction Co. is the general contractor. Completion is scheduled for early 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  