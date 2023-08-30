IMS Development Acquires 130 Acres in Huntsville, Plans Mixed-Use Campus With 800 Residences

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based IMS Development has purchased 130 acres on the north side of Huntsville from the University of Alabama in Huntsville Foundation. The site is located at the corner of State Routes 255 and 53 and Blake Bottom Road. The buyer plans to build a mixed-use campus on the site dubbed North Valley, which will comprise 800 residences and 20 acres of commercial space.

IMS Development says potential uses for the commercial component could include big-box retailers, hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and entertainment venues. Eric St. John of Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate assisted IMS in the land acquisition. The construction timeline was not released.