Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsAlabamaDevelopmentMixed-UseMultifamilySoutheast

IMS Development Acquires 130 Acres in Huntsville, Plans Mixed-Use Campus With 800 Residences

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based IMS Development has purchased 130 acres on the north side of Huntsville from the University of Alabama in Huntsville Foundation. The site is located at the corner of State Routes 255 and 53 and Blake Bottom Road. The buyer plans to build a mixed-use campus on the site dubbed North Valley, which will comprise 800 residences and 20 acres of commercial space.

IMS Development says potential uses for the commercial component could include big-box retailers, hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and entertainment venues. Eric St. John of Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate assisted IMS in the land acquisition. The construction timeline was not released.

You may also like

Landmark, Manulife to Break Ground on 859-Bed Student...

Canyon Partners, J.P. Morgan Provide $174.6M Recapitalization Loan...

GBT Realty Obtains $88M Construction Loan for Village...

Stiles, Shorenstein Properties Top Out 110 East Office...

Baltisse, Ackerman Complete 307,000 SF Industrial Project Near...

Victaulic Acquires 213,581 SF Industrial Property in Fort...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 13,910 SF Retail Strip...

Newcor Negotiates Sale of 8,300 SF Office Building...

Portman Acquires 169 Acres in West Philadelphia to...