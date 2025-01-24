IMT Acquires 370-Unit Apartment Community in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Los Angeles-based IMT Capital, along with its affiliated property management company IMT Residential, has purchased Marquis at Desert Ridge from a national multifamily investor and operator for an undisclosed price. IMT will rebrand the community as IMT Desert Ridge.

Built in 2014, the community features 370 one- and two-bedroom units with select upgrades, including wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, full-size washers/dryers, 9- to 14-foot ceilings, open-concept floor plans and private balconies or patios.

Onsite amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa area with a sundeck lounge and cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and grill stations, a 24-hour fitness center, residential clubhouse with an entertaining kitchen, billiard room and a business center.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Green of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.