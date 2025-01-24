Friday, January 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IMT-Desert-Ridge-Phoenix-AZ
Located in Phoenix, IMT Desert Ridge offers 370 one- and two-bedroom apartments, a resort-style swimming pool and spa area, an outdoor kitchen and grill stations, 24-hour fitness center and residential clubhouse.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

IMT Acquires 370-Unit Apartment Community in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Los Angeles-based IMT Capital, along with its affiliated property management company IMT Residential, has purchased Marquis at Desert Ridge from a national multifamily investor and operator for an undisclosed price. IMT will rebrand the community as IMT Desert Ridge.

Built in 2014, the community features 370 one- and two-bedroom units with select upgrades, including wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, full-size washers/dryers, 9- to 14-foot ceilings, open-concept floor plans and private balconies or patios.

Onsite amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa area with a sundeck lounge and cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and grill stations, a 24-hour fitness center, residential clubhouse with an entertaining kitchen, billiard room and a business center.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Green of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Premier Design + Build Group Breaks Ground on...

Colliers Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Gantry Secures $23M Loan for Multifamily Community in...

Rockefeller Group Completes 145,630 SF Industrial Park in...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $10.5M Sale of Rancho Encanto...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 717-Bed Student Housing...

Standard, Arrow Street Sell 244-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 151,673 SF Bloomfield Plaza...

Partners Capital Buys 196,000 SF Industrial Flex Property...