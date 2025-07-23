In-Rel Properties Acquires 130,000 SF Office Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In-Rel Properties, a real estate investment and management firm based in Lake Worth Beach, Fla., has purchased a nearly 130,000-square-foot office building located at 2033 K St. NW in Washington, D.C.’s Golden Triangle district. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

In-Rel has tapped Carroll Cavanagh, Dimitri Hajimihalis and Emily Eppolito of CBRE to spearhead the leasing campaign at 2033 K Street. Renovated in 2019, the eight-story office building features a new lobby, fitness facility and conference center.

In-Rel plans to install “town hall” speculative suites on the second and third floors to boost occupancy at the office building, which has a block of up to 60,000 square feet of contiguous space available for lease.