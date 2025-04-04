Friday, April 4, 2025
InBloom Autism Services Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease in Woburn, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WOBURN, MASS. — InBloom Autism Services has signed a 10,000-square-foot office lease in Woburn, a northern suburb of Boston. The provider of behavioral therapy services for young children relocated and expanded from its previous space on Constitution Way to the building at 12 Gill St., which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 2000 and totals 182,603 square feet. Keith Page of Colorado-based brokerage firm CARR represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mike Truesdale represented the locally based landlord, Cummings Properties, on an internal basis.

