Incab America Signs 40,000 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Incab America, a manufacturer of fiber optic cables, has signed a 40,000-square-foot industrial lease in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 2821 E. Randol Mill Road was constructed in 1968. Reed Parker and Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Arden Logistics Management LLC, in the lease negotiations. Riley Maxwell and John Brewer of Transwestern represented Incab America.
