REBusinessOnline

Incab America Signs 40,000 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Incab America, a manufacturer of fiber optic cables, has signed a 40,000-square-foot industrial lease in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 2821 E. Randol Mill Road was constructed in 1968. Reed Parker and Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates  represented the landlord, Arden Logistics Management LLC, in the lease negotiations. Riley Maxwell and John Brewer of Transwestern represented Incab America.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  