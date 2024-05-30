Thursday, May 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bracebridge-I-Wilmington-Delaware
With its purchase and eventual occupancy of Bracebridge I and III in Wilmington, Incyte is effectively doubling its footprint in Delaware, the state in which the biopharmaceutical company was founded in 2002.
AcquisitionsDelawareNortheastOffice

Incyte Buys Two Office Buildings Totaling 517,307 SF in Wilmington, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Incyte, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for cancer and other autoimmune diseases, has purchased two office buildings totaling 517,307 square feet in downtown Wilmington. The buildings, which are known as Bracebridge I and III, formerly housed the operations of financial institution MBNA until its merger with Bank of America in 2006. Incyte plans to renovate and occupy the buildings and bring in more than 300 employees currently working in Chadds Ford, Pa., and grow its workforce by an additional 500 positions in the coming years. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

HOK Plans for New Office Space in Downtown...

JLL Brokers Sale of 251,200 SF Industrial Property...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $41M Sale of Metro...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 12,847 SF Office Lease...

New Museum Signs 5,850 SF Office Lease in...

Atapco, Ausblick Purchase 124-Acre Industrial Development Site in...

CBRE Arranges $45.9M Acquisition Financing for Preston Apartments...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 182-Unit Self-Storage...

SPI Advisory Sells 254-Unit Oaks on Marketplace Apartments...