Incyte Buys Two Office Buildings Totaling 517,307 SF in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Incyte, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for cancer and other autoimmune diseases, has purchased two office buildings totaling 517,307 square feet in downtown Wilmington. The buildings, which are known as Bracebridge I and III, formerly housed the operations of financial institution MBNA until its merger with Bank of America in 2006. Incyte plans to renovate and occupy the buildings and bring in more than 300 employees currently working in Chadds Ford, Pa., and grow its workforce by an additional 500 positions in the coming years. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.