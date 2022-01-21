REBusinessOnline

Independence Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of 256-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

Atrium-Commons-San-Antonio

Atrium Commons in San Antonio totals 256 units. The property was originally built in 1983.

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based brokerage firm Independence Commercial Advisors (ICA) has negotiated the sale of Atrium Commons, a 256-unit apartment community located on the north side of San Antonio. The property was built in 1983 and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a dog park. Michael Moffitt of ICA represented the seller, a Texas-based limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

