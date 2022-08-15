REBusinessOnline

Independence Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of 37,500 SF Retail Center in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Texas-based brokerage firm Independence Commercial Advisors has negotiated the sale of Poka Lambro Shopping Center, a 37,500-square-foot retail property in Lubbock. Built on 4.9 acres in 1983, the property includes outparcels that house a Wells Fargo ATM and a recently renovated Burger King. Richard Mireles of Independence Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Texas-based NetCo Investments Inc., in the transaction.

