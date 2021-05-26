Independent Financial Signs 12,000 SF Office Lease in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — McKinney, Texas-based Independent Financial has signed a 12,000-square-foot office lease at Rosewood Court in Uptown Dallas. The company plans to take occupancy of its new space on the 10th floor in September. Bill McClung of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Haley Collard represented the landlord, Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co., on an internal basis.