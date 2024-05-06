Monday, May 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Index Investment Group Sells 444-Unit Multifamily Community in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Index Investment Group has sold The Pointe on Westshore, a 444-unit multifamily community in Tampa. An entity controlled by Tampa-based American Landmark Apartments acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 23 acres, the community comprises apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the property, which was completed in 2022, include a swimming pool, private cabana chairs, grilling stations, a pet spa, two rooftop decks, a fitness center, clubhouse with a business center, conference rooms and lounge areas.

The Pointe on Westshore was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale. Casey Babb, Shawn Rupp, Luiz Baez, Bastian Schauer and Will Mathews of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. American Landmark was self-represented.

You may also like

Continental Realty Corp. Acquires 160,830 SF Gayton Crossing...

Landmark Properties Acquires 321-Bed Student Housing Property Near...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Driftwood Purchases 225-Room Hotel at Research Triangle Park...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Communities Totaling...

Colliers Mortgage Secures $8.9M Refinancing for Northside Townhomes...

JLL Negotiates $54M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

Heidenberg Properties Acquires Albany Retail Center for $28M

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $16.7M Sale of Shopping...