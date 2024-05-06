Index Investment Group Sells 444-Unit Multifamily Community in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Index Investment Group has sold The Pointe on Westshore, a 444-unit multifamily community in Tampa. An entity controlled by Tampa-based American Landmark Apartments acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 23 acres, the community comprises apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the property, which was completed in 2022, include a swimming pool, private cabana chairs, grilling stations, a pet spa, two rooftop decks, a fitness center, clubhouse with a business center, conference rooms and lounge areas.

The Pointe on Westshore was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale. Casey Babb, Shawn Rupp, Luiz Baez, Bastian Schauer and Will Mathews of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. American Landmark was self-represented.