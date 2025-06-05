Indian Eatery Desi Chowrastha to Open First Kansas City-Area Location in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Desi Chowrastha, an Indian eatery based in Texas, has secured its first Kansas City-area location at 6301 W. 135th St. in Overland Park. Max Kosoglad and David Block of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease. A grand opening is slated for this summer. At 7,564 square feet, Desi Chowrastha will be the largest Indian restaurant in Overland Park. The restaurant will occupy space within a 15,500-square-foot pad building of Corbin Park Retail Village and will join co-tenants American Red Cross, Mozari Alterations and Embody.

The name Desi Chowrastha is derived from “Desi,” a word used to describe the people, cultures and products of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and “Chowrastha,” a word used to communicate the joint to hang out with friends and how Indian culture evolved around them. The menu features a variety of kabobs, curries, appetizers and sandwiches. The chain currently has 25 franchisees across America, with many others under contract. Block & Co. is the leasing and property management company for the pad building.