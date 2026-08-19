Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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Southwest-Bay-Project-LV-NV
Slated for delivery in February 2028, Southwest Bay will features 70,405 square feet of shallow-bay and small- to mid-bay industrial space.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialNevadaWestern

IndiCap Acquires Site for 70,405 SF Industrial Development in Southwest Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — IndiCap has acquired land in southwest Las Vegas for the development of Southwest Bay, a Class A infill industrial project. The site spans 3.8 net acres of usable land, not including street rights-of-way, and the 70,405-square-foot property will offer shallow-, small- and mid-bay industrial space with flexible suite configurations. Current plans call for suite configurations beginning at approximately 17,600 square feet, with the ability to accommodate full-building users.

Located at the southwest corner of Russell Road and Edmond Street, Southwest Bay will feature concrete tilt-up construction with 28-foot clear heights, ESFR fire sprinklers, dock-high and grade-level loading, electrical capacity and flexible demising options.

Sitework is slated to begin in April 2027, followed by vertical construction in May 2027. Southwest Bay is scheduled for delivery in February 2028, with preleasing available before completion.

The project team includes Lee & Sakahara Architects as architect and structural engineer, Per4mance Engineering as civil engineer and NDL Group as general contractor. Greg Tassi and Donna Alderson of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the project. First American provided title services for the project.

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