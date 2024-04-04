Indicap, AECOM-Canyon Partners Complete 1 MSF Phase I of Eastmark Center of Industry in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Indicap, in partnership with AECOM-Canyon Partners, has completed Phase I of the Eastmark Center of Industry in Mesa. The newly opened buildings offer 978,837 rentable square feet of Class A industrial space within a 65-acre industrial park in Mesa’s Gateway Airport submarket.

The first phase includes five mid-bay and cross-dock buildings, ranging from 83,347 square feet to 426,569 square feet, with 30-foot to 36-foot clear heights and a parking ratio of 1.28 per 1,000 rentable square feet.

Indicap acquired the project site in April 2022 for $48 million, marking the company’s entry into the Phoenix metro. The land purchase included 53 acres for a second phase of development.

The project team includes Layton Construction, Kimley-Horn, Deustch Architecture and JLL.