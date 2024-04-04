Thursday, April 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Eastmark-Center-Mesa-AZ.jpg
The first phase of Eastmark Center in Mesa, Ariz., features 978,837 square feet of industrial space spread across five mid-bay and cross-dock buildings.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Indicap, AECOM-Canyon Partners Complete 1 MSF Phase I of Eastmark Center of Industry in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Indicap, in partnership with AECOM-Canyon Partners, has completed Phase I of the Eastmark Center of Industry in Mesa. The newly opened buildings offer 978,837 rentable square feet of Class A industrial space within a 65-acre industrial park in Mesa’s Gateway Airport submarket.

The first phase includes five mid-bay and cross-dock buildings, ranging from 83,347 square feet to 426,569 square feet, with 30-foot to 36-foot clear heights and a parking ratio of 1.28 per 1,000 rentable square feet.

Indicap acquired the project site in April 2022 for $48 million, marking the company’s entry into the Phoenix metro. The land purchase included 53 acres for a second phase of development.

The project team includes Layton Construction, Kimley-Horn, Deustch Architecture and JLL.

You may also like

Conor Commercial Breaks Ground on 327-Unit Multifamily Project...

Nestlé Purina PetCare Opens $450M Pet Food Factory...

Banyan Residential, Bridge Complete 289-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Complex...

BBX Logistics, FRP to Develop 213,500 SF Industrial...

Versal Negotiates Sale of 64-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Stevens-Leinweber Begins Construction of Camelback 303 Logistics Center...

Colliers Brokers $43.4M Sale of Affordable Multifamily Property...

Ares Management Buys 258,506 SF Distribution Facility in...

AlpHubbard Acquires Burger King-Occupied Restaurant Building in Coos...