Phase I of Virgin Industrial Park in Glendale, Ariz., features three buildings offering a total of more than 1 million square feet of industrial space. (Rendering courtesy of IndiCap)
IndiCap, Invesco Real Estate Complete 1 MSF Phase I of Virgin Industrial Park in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — IndiCap and Invesco Real Estate have completed Phase I of Virgin Industrial Park, an industrial development at 15748 W. Hatcher Road in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale.

Totaling more than 1 million square feet, Virgin Industrial Park Phase I features Building A, a 564,320-square-foot, cross-dock facility; Building B, a 212,160-square-foot, rear-loading asset; and Building C, a 243,360-square-foot, rear-load space. All buildings offer divisibility options down to 75,000 square feet.

Buildings feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, dock-high and grade-level doors, generous power, extensive car and trailer parking, up to 70-foot speed bays and fully secured concrete truck courts. Make-ready improvements include speculative office space, LED lighting, warehouse HVAC and mechanical pit levelers.

The project team includes Graycor Construction Co. as general contractor and Deutsch Architecture as project architect. Anthony Lydon, Marc Hertzberg, Riley Gilbert and Kelly Royle of JLL are handling leasing of the property.

At full build-out, Virgin Industrial Park will add 1.5 million square feet of industrial space spread across five Class A buildings to metro Phoenix’s Loop 303 Corridor.

