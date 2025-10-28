IndiCap, VAC Development Start Construction of $31M Bethany Bay Industrial Project in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — IndiCap and VAC Development have broken ground for Bethany Bay, a Class A shallow-bay industrial project in Glendale. Located at 16380 and 16840 W. Bethany Home Road, the $31 million development will feature 136,800 square feet spread across two buildings. Completion is slated for August 2026.

The 98,060-square-foot Building 1 will offer a clear height of 28 feet and 5,000 amps of power, and the 39,226-square-foto Building 2 will feature a clear height of 24 feet and 2,500 amps of power. Suite sizes will range from 4,500 square feet to 18,000 square feet, with each building accommodating four to six users. Building 2 will be delivered with fully built-out speculative office suites ranging from 800 square feet to 1,100 square feet — each of which will be connected to warehouse space and equipped with HVAC, lighting and restrooms for near-immediate occupancy.

MIke Schwab of Land Advisors handled the project on behalf of IndiCap. The project team includes Berkeley Partners as senior lender, Olive Point Capital as preferred equity, Newmark as lender placement, Colliers as leasing broker, Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co. as title company, Ware Malcomb as architect and civil engineer and FCL Builders as general contractor.