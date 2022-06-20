REBusinessOnline

Indoor Climbing Concept Opens 10,000 SF Gym in Yonkers

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Retail

YONKERS, N.Y. — Hapik, an indoor climbing concept, has opened a 10,000-square-foot gym in Yonkers, located north of New York City. The gym will be located in the Ridge Hill lifestyle center and will feature 50 different auto belay fun climbing walls ranging from beginner to advanced levels, two ropes courses and a snack bar. The gym is the fitness company’s third in the United States and its 25th worldwide, with 15 in France and seven in the United Kingdom.

