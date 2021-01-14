REBusinessOnline

Indoor Dining Expected to Resume Feb. 1 in Michigan

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

LANSING, MICH. — The State of Michigan is expected to lift its ban on indoor dining beginning Feb. 1. Indoor dining will resume with “mitigation measures, capacity limits and a curfew,” according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. For now, a new epidemic order issued by the department that is valid through Jan. 31 enables Michigan residents to participate in indoor group exercise and non-contact sports, as long as masks and social distancing guidelines are in place. College and university students may return to campus for the winter semester and restart in-person courses beginning Jan. 18. Indoor residential gatherings remain limited to 10 people and two households. As of Jan. 13, there were 525,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 13,501 deaths.

