Indus Management Acquires 396-Unit Sharpstown Garden Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Sharpstown Garden Apartments in Houston totals 396 units. The property was originally built in 1960.

HOUSTON — Indus Management, a locally based affordable housing owner-operator, has acquired Sharpstown Garden Apartments, a 396-unit workforce housing community in southwest Houston. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. According to Apartments.com, Sharpstown Garden was originally built in 1960 and renovated in 2000 and now offers amenities such as multiple pools, a business center and a clubhouse. Indus Management purchased the community from Pryzant Management, which had spent approximately $900,000 in capital improvements over the last four years. Chris Young and Joey Rippel of JLL brokered the deal.