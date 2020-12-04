REBusinessOnline

Indus Management Acquires 396-Unit Sharpstown Garden Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Sharpstown-Garden-Apartments-Houston

Sharpstown Garden Apartments in Houston totals 396 units. The property was originally built in 1960.

HOUSTON — Indus Management, a locally based affordable housing owner-operator, has acquired Sharpstown Garden Apartments, a 396-unit workforce housing community in southwest Houston. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. According to Apartments.com, Sharpstown Garden was originally built in 1960 and renovated in 2000 and now offers amenities such as multiple pools, a business center and a clubhouse. Indus Management purchased the community from Pryzant Management, which had spent approximately $900,000 in capital improvements over the last four years. Chris Young and Joey Rippel of JLL brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  