Indus Realty Trust Acquires Majority Interest in 4.3 MSF Carolinas Industrial Portfolio from Childress Klein

NEW YORK CITY — Indus Realty Trust, an industrial owner-operator based in New York, has purchased the majority interest in a logistics portfolio in the Carolinas from Charlotte-based Childress Klein. The 4.3 million-square-foot logistics portfolio spans 21 properties.

The transaction amount was not shared, but the Indus Realty Trust investment puts the value of the portfolio at $575 million. Childress Klein will retain a minority stake and continue to operate and lease the properties. Eastdil Secured represented Childress Klein in arranging the transaction.

The Carolinas portfolio was 94 percent occupied at the time of the recapitalization. Sixteen of the porftolio’s buildings are located in the metro Charlotte region and five buildings are in the greater Charleston market. The portfolio features a mix of last-mile and bulk facilities that average 205,000 square feet in size and 13 years in age.