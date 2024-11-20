INDUS Realty Trust Buys 393,484 SF Phoenix Airport Logistics Facility

PHOENIX — INDUS Realty Trust has purchased Phoenix Airport Logistics, a Class A warehouse and distribution building in Phoenix’s airport submarket. Located at 3333 S. 7th St., the 393,484-square-foot cross-dock facility offers a clear height of 36 feet, 96 dock-high doors and 62 trailer parking spaces. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to five tenants. The asset was built in 2016. Will Strong, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group facilitated the transaction as the exclusive real estate brokers.