INDUS to Open 75,000 SF Headquarters Facility in Middleborough, Massachusetts

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — INDUS, a locally based roadway rehabilitation and pavement preservation contractor, will open a 75,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Middleborough, located south of Boston. INDUS purchased a parcel within The Campus at Canopy Drive, an approximately 700,000-square-foot development owned by VMD Cos., earlier this year for $11.6 million. Design work is underway on the facility, which will include 7 acres of outdoor storage space and will also function as a consolidated hub of field operations, bringing 20 permanent new jobs to Middleborough. CBRE is the leasing agent for The Campus at Canopy Drive.