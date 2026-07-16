Thursday, July 16, 2026
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DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheastOffice

INDUS to Open 75,000 SF Headquarters Facility in Middleborough, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — INDUS, a locally based roadway rehabilitation and pavement preservation contractor, will open a 75,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Middleborough, located south of Boston. INDUS purchased a parcel within The Campus at Canopy Drive, an approximately 700,000-square-foot development owned by VMD Cos., earlier this year for $11.6 million. Design work is underway on the facility, which will include 7 acres of outdoor storage space and will also function as a consolidated hub of field operations, bringing 20 permanent new jobs to Middleborough. CBRE is the leasing agent for The Campus at Canopy Drive.

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