Industrial Commercial Properties Acquires 112,000 SF Facility in Beachwood, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

This rendering shows plans for the renovation of the property, including a new building façade.

BEACHWOOD, OHIO — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired a 112,000-square-foot office and industrial building located at 23550 Commerce Park Drive in Beachwood, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. The purchase price was undisclosed. ICP has already begun a renovation and restoration of the property, including a new façade, flooring and LED lighting. It will be available for lease by early summer. This transaction represents ICP’s 10th acquisition in 2021 and its first in Beachwood. The company’s portfolio includes more than 150 properties totaling 42 million square feet in five states.