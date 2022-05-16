REBusinessOnline

Industrial Commercial Properties Acquires 235,000 SF Former Plain Dealer Building in Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Ohio

Advance Ohio, an affiliate of The Plain Dealer Publishing Co., sold the office building at 1801 Superior Ave.

CLEVELAND — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired a 235,000-square-foot Class A office building in downtown Cleveland for an undisclosed price. Built by The Plain Dealer Publishing Co. in 2001 for its newspaper staff, the property is located at 1801 Superior Ave. within the city’s Superior Arts District. The building has been marketed for multi-tenant use in more recent years. Rob Roe of JLL represented the seller, Advance Ohio, an affiliate of The Plain Dealer Publishing Co. ICP has been diversifying its portfolio over the last few years to include office, retail and mixed-use.

