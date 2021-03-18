Industrial Commercial Properties Acquires Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, Plans Redevelopment

The buyer is considering converting the mall into a multi-tenant campus or a series of industrial buildings, but firm redevelopment plans have yet to be released.

AKRON, OHIO — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired the 635,000-square-foot Chapel Hill Mall in Akron for an undisclosed price. The mall is contiguous to the former Sears building and auto center, which ICP purchased last year. With the Sears property, the total acquisition amounts to 829,000 square feet on 60 acres. ICP is considering converting the mall into a multi-tenant campus or a series of industrial buildings, but detailed redevelopment plans have yet to be released. Chapel Hill Mall is ICP’s seventh acquisition in 2021, bringing the company’s portfolio to more than 150 properties in five states.