Industrial Commercial Properties Acquires GE Lighting Building in Ravenna, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

RAVENNA, OHIO — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired a GE Lighting warehouse and distribution building spanning 420,500 square feet in Ravenna, about 15 miles east of Akron. The property sits on 37.5 acres at 150 Loomis Parkway. GE will remain in a portion of the building for a short period of time, but 150,000 square feet will be available for lease immediately, according to ICP. Building features include more than 30 docks, 100 trailer parking spots and rail service.

ICP plans to make substantial upgrades to the property, including upgrades to both interior and exterior lighting, a modernized sprinkler system and pavement and interior renovations. Additionally, the developer has 12 acres contiguous to the property under contract. The land could support expansion of the building to 800,000 square feet. This transaction marks ICP’s eighth acquisition in 2021, bringing the company’s portfolio to more than 150 properties and 42 million square feet across five states.