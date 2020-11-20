Industrial Commercial Properties Finalizes Agreement to Redevelop Former GM Stamping Plant in Central Ohio

ONTARIO, OHIO — Industrial Commercial Properties LLC (ICP), a Cleveland-based commercial real estate development company, has finalized an agreement with the City of Ontario to redevelop a former General Motors Co. stamping plant. Located about 65 miles northeast of Columbus, the 270-acre site could accommodate up to 2 million square feet upon full buildout, according to ICP. The Ontario plant closed in 2010 after GM’s bankruptcy restructuring in 2009. The city took possession of the property in 2018. ICP plans to redevelop the site into Ontario Commerce Park and says occupancy could begin as early as next year. The first tenant will be specialty film producer Charter Next Generation, which will occupy 45,000 square feet. ICP has also redeveloped former GM sites in Batavia and Moraine, Ohio.