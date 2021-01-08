REBusinessOnline

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Purchases Kansas City Warehouse for $44M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) has purchased a Class A warehouse in Kansas City for $44 million. Built in 2018, the 645,000-square-foot building is situated on 57 acres at 17001 W. Mercury St. The property is fully leased to one tenant, which has 12 years remaining on its lease. The sales price represents a cap rate of 6.5 percent. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a publicly traded REIT with 301 properties spanning 43.8 million rentable square feet in its portfolio as of Sept. 30.

