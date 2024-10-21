Industrial Outdoor Ventures Acquires 10-Acre Industrial Service Facility in Channahon, Illinois

CHANNAHON, ILL. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has acquired a 10-acre industrial service facility in Channahon near Joliet for an undisclosed price. Located on Riverside Drive, the asset consists of four grade-level equipment maintenance facilities, each approximately 15,000 square feet. The yard area can accommodate 128 trailer parking stalls. The property, leased to six tenants on a short-term basis, is situated near the BNSF and UP intermodals as well as I-55 and I-80. Josh Hearne, Andrew Bobak and Reiner Pranger of Cawley Chicago have been named the leasing agents for the property. Patrick Stanton of Patrick Commercial represented the undisclosed seller.