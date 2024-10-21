Monday, October 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Acquires 10-Acre Industrial Service Facility in Channahon, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

CHANNAHON, ILL. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has acquired a 10-acre industrial service facility in Channahon near Joliet for an undisclosed price. Located on Riverside Drive, the asset consists of four grade-level equipment maintenance facilities, each approximately 15,000 square feet. The yard area can accommodate 128 trailer parking stalls. The property, leased to six tenants on a short-term basis, is situated near the BNSF and UP intermodals as well as I-55 and I-80. Josh Hearne, Andrew Bobak and Reiner Pranger of Cawley Chicago have been named the leasing agents for the property. Patrick Stanton of Patrick Commercial represented the undisclosed seller.

You may also like

Quantum Brokers $1.4M Sale of Retail Building in...

EQT Exeter Acquires LogistiCenter @ Oxbow in Seattle...

CenterCal Properties, Heitman Purchase 358,700 SF Streets of...

Sagard Real Estate Sells Tustin Financial Plaza in...

CH Realty Partners Secures $50M Refinancing for Industrial...

Muinzer Acquires 752-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn...

Lincoln Property Co., Goldman Sachs Break Ground on...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 300,000 SF Industrial Lease...

NewcrestImage Acquires 296-Room Beeman Hotel in Dallas