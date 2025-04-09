Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Industrial Outdoor Ventures Acquires 5.7-Acre Property in Roselle, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ROSELLE, ILL. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has acquired an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property located at 160 N. Garden Ave. in Roselle. The 5.7-acre property features a 28,964-square-foot maintenance building and a 1,350-square-foot standalone office. The maintenance building features 13 drive-thru service bays and four additional drive-in doors. IOV plans to make improvements to the facility as part of a leasing initiative. With this acquisition, IOV owns seven Chicago-area assets totaling 90 acres with approximately 158,500 square feet of buildings for storage, maintenance and complementary uses. Matt Garland of Cawley represented the seller, a regional cell tower construction and maintenance company. Garland and Andrew Maletich of Cawley have been named the leasing agents for the property.

