Industrial Outdoor Ventures Acquires Two Properties Totaling 62,000 SF in Illinois, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Pictured is the facility at 1401 N. Farnsworth Ave. in Aurora, Ill.

AURORA, ILL. AND WHITESTOWN, IND. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has acquired a 39,450-square-foot property at 1401 N. Farnsworth Ave. in Aurora as well as a 22,500-square-foot facility at 4212 Perry Blvd. in Whitestown. The seller and purchase price were undisclosed. IOV owns properties in the outdoor storage facility space. Both of these properties are designed for truck maintenance and repair and are fully occupied by MacQueen, an environmental and emergency service and products provider. Kate Coxworth, Dominic Carbonari and Frank Griffin of JLL represented IOV in the acquisition.