2115-S-16th-Ave-Phoenix-AZ
Action Scaffolding and Johnson Controls are tenants at the 4.4-acre industrial outdoor storage site at 2115 S. 16th Ave. in Phoenix.
Industrial Outdoor Ventures Purchases 4.4-Acre Storage Site in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has completed its seventh acquisition in Phoenix with the purchase of 2115 S. 16th Ave., a 4.4-acre site in Phoenix. Situated one mile from Sky Harbor International Airport, the site features six maintenance and office buildings totaling 33,266 square feet.

The six structures offer high-clearance maintenance bays, lower clearance shop space, will-call areas and several dedicated offices. Currently the property is leased to Action Scaffolding, a regional construction support firm utilizing the site for equipment storage, scaffold fabrication and its headquarters, and Johnson Controls, a global building systems and HVAC company.

Will Groves of Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property for lease. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

