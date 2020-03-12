REBusinessOnline

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Buys Heavy Industrial Facility in Glendale, Arizona

MasTec, a multi-national infrastructure engineering and construction company, occupies the industrial facility at 4800 W. Pasadena Ave. in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures has purchased a heavy industrial facility with storage yard, located at 4800 W. Pasadena Ave. in Glendale. WHAL Properties sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 4.6 acres, the property includes a 29,625-square-foot industrial service facility with 3,300 square feet of office space and a paved storage yard. The site is fully secured and zoned for a wide range of heavy industrial uses and features heavy three-phase power and 16-foot to 24-foor clear ceiling heights. Additionally, the property is situated near Interstates 10 and 17, less than a mile from the BNSF Intermodal Facility and 12 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Currently, MasTec, a multi-national infrastructure engineering and construction company, occupies the entire property.

Kerri Scott and Bob Broyles of Colliers International represented the seller in the deal.

