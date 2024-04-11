Industrial Outdoor Ventures Completes Phase I of Spec Industrial Service Facility in Zion, Illinois

ZION, ILL. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures has completed the first phase of Trumpet Park, a speculative industrial service facility (ISF) in Zion, a city in northeast Illinois. The project includes an 11,440-square-foot maintenance and service facility, a 2,008-square-foot office space and a fenced yard area with 180 trailer parking spaces. Trumpet Park’s first phase, part of a larger $35 million project, is situated on a nine-acre parcel adjacent to a FedEx freight terminal.

ISFs, commonly referred to as low coverage industrial properties, provide supply chain infrastructure solutions for industries such as transportation, bulk material distribution, last-mile logistics, heavy equipment and utilities. The new development, located about two miles east of I-94, can be used for truck parking, maintenance/service, material storage and trucking terminals.

Chris Volkert, Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers are marketing the property for lease. Arete Design Studio provided architecture, planning and design services for the project, while Spaceco provided civil and surveying services. The second phase of Trumpet Park, which will be built on a 47-acre parcel, is in the pre-development phase.