Industrial Outdoor Ventures Enters Salt Lake City Market, Buys Vacant Warehouse

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Utah, Western

Located at 5 S. 5100 West in Salt Lake City, the vacant industrial property features a 66,700-square-foot warehouse and 2,000 square feet of office space.

SALT LAKE CITY — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has purchased a vacant industrial facility located at 5 S. 5100 West in Salt Lake City. Standlee Premium Western Forage sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 23.2 acres and zoned M-1, the property features a 66,900-square-foot warehouse equipped with 11 dock doors and 2,000-square-foot of office space. IOV plans to make major site improvements to 16 acres of the property’s land area including grading, paving, fencing and site lighting. Additionally, the buyer plans to paint the exterior of the building, upfit warehouse lighting and prepare the office space for tenants.

The transaction marks IOV’s entry to the Salt Lake City market. Mike Farmer and Phillip Eilers of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction.