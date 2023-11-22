Wednesday, November 22, 2023
The first phase, which is part of a larger $35 million project, is situated on nine acres adjacent to a FedEx freight terminal.
Industrial Outdoor Ventures Nears Completion of Phase I of Spec Development in Zion, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ZION, ILL. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures is nearing completion of the first phase of Trumpet Park, a speculative industrial service facility (ISF) in Zion, a city in Northeast Illinois. Completion is slated for early 2024. The first phase, which is part of a larger $35 million project, is situated on nine acres adjacent to a FedEx freight terminal. Construction on the first phase includes an 11,440-square-foot maintenance/service facility and a paved parking area that will feature 180 stalls.

ISFs provide supply chain infrastructure solutions to essential industries such as transportation, bulk material distribution, last-mile logistics, heavy equipment and the utility industry. When completed, the property will include a secured storage yard with fencing, security lighting and keypad access. The second phase of Trumpet Park will involve a larger 47-acre parcel. The project team includes Spaceco for civil engineering and surveying services, and Arete Design Studio for architecture, planning and design services. Chris Volkert, Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers are the leasing agents.

